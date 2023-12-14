DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia is joining a list of other cities in the Miami Valley considering a moratorium for marijuana businesses.

The city council will meet this evening to vote on a moratorium for distribution, cultivation and processing of cannabis for recreational use. This includes adult-use dispensaries.

The proposal was first introduced by Mayor Sarah Mays on Nov. 21, two weeks after Issue 2 passed. If passed, the moratorium will go into effect immediately for one year.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.