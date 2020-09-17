Wright Patterson Air Force base reopening at 50% Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Wright Patterson leaders say they’re not forcing staff members to return, but they’re allowing different facilities the option of returning to 50-percent. Some workers might still be working from home.

“I think the important message to say what we are doing on Wright Patterson is working,” said Public Health Emergency Officer Lt. Col Michael Crowder.

Starting Monday, Wright Patterson Air Force base is moving from Health Protection Condition Charlie to Bravo meaning up to 50-percent of workers can return to work.

“Again this is not to rush 50-percent of our work force back, this is about making the right mission decision for our work centers, for our mission owners and they have the ability to bring up to 50-percent back, again not a target,” said 88 ABW Commander Col. Patrick Miller.

Several facilities on base are reopening, Trusted Traveling, or everyone in a vehicle showing ID at the gates is no longer in play and face coverings are still required. But, the decision to start bringing workers back wasn’t something to take lightly.

“But when we look at Wright patterson and case transmission on base with very few exceptions, the case transmissions here has been extremely low and that has been fantastic,” said Lt. Col Crowder.

If workers don’t continue to follow CDC guidelines on and off the base, staff members said the reality of returning to HPCON Charlie is very real.

“Yeah the potential exists but it’s not going to happen if you do the right thing,” said Col. Miller. “Together, we’re going to succeed. Together, we are going to beat this thing.”