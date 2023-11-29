DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright Patterson Air Force Base celebrated the retirement of K-9 officer Desmond on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Desmond was medically retired after several surgeries to repair a torn ACL.

During his service, he executed over 1500 random anti-terrorism measures including walking patrols, vehicle searches, and many other duties.

His handlers said his injury didn’t slow him down, and he urged to go out with his handlers. They say dogs such as Desmond don’t typically handle workloads as well as him.

“The amount of work we put them through, the strain, the constant up and at ’em and sleep cycles being thrown off. No comfy couches, hard floors all the time. When they get here and they are still health and able to walk up on stage, that kinda lets me know that I’ve given this dog a chance to be free and be a dog again,” said Christopher Bennett, Kennel Master at 88th Security Forces working dogs.

Bennett added Desmond’s squadron is one of the most critical programs for keeping the base secure and preventing dangerous drugs as well as intruders from entering.