Working groups tackling police reform announced

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is detailing how the city will start to reform its police department.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On June 3, the Dayton City Commission announced five focus areas related to police reforms in Dayton. Today, the Commission is announcing the structure to drive real policy change and enable these changes to be shaped by the citizens whose lives they impact most.

Five working groups will address each of the five police reform areas. Each working group will be co-led by a City Commissioner and community leader. The working groups and co-leads are:

Oversight: Increase transparency in the process to report suspected police misconduct and strengthen the Citizen Appeal Board made up of community members. Co-leads: Commissioner Matt Joseph and Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain. Use of force: Assess all recent incidences in which force was used by Dayton police to look for patterns and biases, which will inform a review of use of force policies. Co-leads: Commissioner Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. and Willis Blackshear, Jr. Training: Continue implicit bias and de-escalation trainings for all Dayton police officers. Co-leads: Commissioner Darryl Fairchild and Stacy Benson-Taylor. Recruitment and promotion: Review police recruitment, oversight, and selection processes to better identify any potential issues in new officers and increase diversity in the force. Co-leads: Mayor Nan Whaley and Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Gerald Parker. Engagement: Continue to deepen community engagement by rank and file officers to strengthen relationships with the people they serve and protect. Co-leads: Commissioner Chris Shaw and Shannon Isom.

Working groups will be made up of community members, the Dayton Police Department, members of the Community Police Council and people with expertise in the criminal justice system. The working groups will be supported by City staff, University of Dayton Law students, and Dayton Mediation Center staff.

City leaders said the groups’ progress will be regularly posted online.