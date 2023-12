DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman accused of assaulting a Dayton school bus driver is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Mar’tia Franklin, 29, of Dayton, has an arraignment set for Wednesday, Dec. 27 in the afternoon.

Police arrested Franklin for allegedly assaulting a bus driver with Dayton Public Schools, who she claimed left her child behind at the bus stop. Both the driver and district disputed that claim.

Police say the bus driver suffered a broken nose and broken eye socket.