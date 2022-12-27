Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman suffered serious burns and was hospitalized after a reported explosion at a Dayton apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Dayton firefighters rushed to the reported explosion at Executive House Apartments located on Grafton Hill near the Dayton Art Institute.

Officials said that a person’s oxygen tank may have somehow blown up in the middle of the night at approximately 3:30 a.m.

There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.