DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we continue to see temperatures drop, many across the Miami Valley region have experienced power outages due to the winter storm this weekend.

Before the storm began, AES Ohio had plans in place to stay prepared and be ready to restore power if needed.

With the high wind speeds that the Miami Valley has seen, over 2000 people lost power at some point on Saturday. But most power has since been restored.

AES says the majority of those outages were due to trees falling over power lines. With temperatures dropping to the single digits and the wind chill getting into the negatives, more outages are possible.

AES says crews have been out on-site working to restore power in areas that lost it, and will continue to do so throughout the weekend.

2 NEWS spoke with Mary Ann Kabel, spokesperson for AES Ohio, about the reasons for these power outages on Saturday, Jan. 13.

“Outages today are attributed to the wind event that we had, you know, starting yesterday afternoon. It calmed down a bit, but then around 3:30, everything really kicked up again,” said Kabel. “So our crews are prepared for any outages that may occur and are addressing those ones that are currently where we have restoration efforts.”

Residents who are experiencing a power outage can report them online at aes-ohio.com/outages or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).

