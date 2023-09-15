DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been almost 2,000 years since the Roman Empire reached the peak of its power, but according to a new trend on TikTok, a lot of men still think about it.

The trend has women asking men how often they think about ancient Rome.

It results in answers like weekly to a few times a day, which confuses their loved ones. So, what causes men to be so interested in the Roman Empire?

One historian says the first thing that comes to the mind is gladiators, the Roman Legion and the Imperial Eagle, which have long been associated with masculinity and power. The enduring fascination with the Roman Empire can be attributed to a combination of factors.

While TikTok trends may come and go, the timeless allure of ancient Rome continues to captivate the imagination, reminding us that history has a lasting impact on our collective consciousness.

The next time someone is asked how often they think about ancient Rome, the answer might just be more complex than meets the eye.