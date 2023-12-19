Video from a previous broadcast about Solvita’s need for donors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Blood donors are needed as the holiday weekend approaches.

Representatives at Solvita have shared with 2 NEWS that there is a need for O-Negative, O-Positive, and A- and B-Negative blood types.

To meet their daily goals and keep up with demand, Solvita says 350 donors per day are needed.

If you would like to donate blood, Solvita is hosting a number of blood drives across the area this week. These are the days, times and locations for the blood drives:

Monday, Dec. 18

Carlisle-Franklin community blood drive Monday, Dec. 18 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 820 Central Ave., Carlisle

Choice One Engineering community blood drive Monday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 8956 Glendale Milford Road, Loveland

Covenant Presbyterian Church community blood drive Monday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 415 North Main St., Springboro

Faith Community United Methodist Church community blood drive Monday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 Country Club Drive, Xenia

Bethel Community Church blood drive Monday, Dec. 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 4400 Osborn Road, Medway

Peace Lutheran Church community blood drive Monday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Trenton community blood drive Monday, Dec. 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at MidPointe Library Trenton, 200 Edgewood Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 19

First Christian Church monthly Springfield community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield

Mercer Health Mercer County Community Hospital monthly community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 19 from noon to 6 p.m. in the first-floor conference room, 800 West Main St., Coldwater

St. Michael’s Hall community blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Atrium Medical Center monthly community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 20 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Atrium Professional Building fifth-floor auditorium, 1 Medical Center Drive, Middletown

Champaign County community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. 68, Urbana

Kettering Health Springfield community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2300 N. Limestone St., Springfield

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish holiday blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 9333 state Route 119, Anna

Village of Enon community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 363 East Main St.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Austin Landing community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10100 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Hamilton community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 21 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton Riverview Ballroom, 1 Riverfront Plaza

Kettering Health Dayton community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 405 Grand Ave.

Knights of St. John – Piqua community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 110 South Wayne St., Piqua

Lakota Family YMCA community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6703 Yankee Road, Liberty Township

Madison Township Fire Department community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 222 W. Columbus Road, South Charleston

Friday, Dec. 22

Wilmington community monthly blood drive Friday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CMH Regional Health System, 610 West Main St.

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital community blood drive Friday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana

Scott Family McDonald’s community blood drive Friday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 987 East Ash St., Piqua

Southwest Church community blood drive Friday, Dec. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at 150 Remick Blvd., Springboro

Springfield Regional Medical Center community blood drive Friday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Assembly Room A, 100 Medical Center Drive, Springfield

Xenia YMCA community blood drive Friday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 336 Progress Drive

Saturday, Dec. 23

Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7505 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights

Tri-Village Rescue Services community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at 320 North Main St., New Madison

For more information on blood drives and donations, visit Solvita’s website.