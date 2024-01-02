KETTERING, OHIO (WDTN) – If you put your live tree up in early December, this is your reminder to take it down this week.

The Christmas season has come and gone, and now it is time to clean the holiday decorations up for the year, including your tree.

Live trees, if maintained properly, can last up to four or five weeks before drying out and becoming a fire hazard. While it is rare for Christmas tree fires, first responders are called to hundreds of them every year.

Communities around the Miami Valley are offering ways to get rid of those old trees.

“Take those trees up to Wagner Ford, which is our green facility. And what they do is they chop them up and shred them and use them for mulch,” said John Parker, city of Dayton division manager for waste collection.

The service gives the customer an easy way to throw away their trees, plus the city keeps a green thumb instead of contributing to large landfill piles.

“Right, proper and correct. That we do things right, proper and correct and that we’re contributing to solving the issue, you know, with sustainability rather than contributing to it. We don’t want to see that stuff end up in a landfill,” said Parker.

Before you take them to the curb, all decorations and lights must be taken off of the tree. They cannot be accepted by the Wagner Ford Landfill otherwise. Only live trees are eligible for pickup.

“We know that as soon as the season is over, that they’re eager to get back to a little bit of after holiday normalcy, and they, you know, they want to get those trees out,” said Parker.

If you are looking to recycle holiday lights, Five Rivers MetroParks will be accepting unwanted lights until Feb. 1.