1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds briefing on COVID-19 in Ohio
Tracking the Tropics is live now

Where can I find COVID-19 testing?

As Seen on 2 NEWS

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you or a loved one looking to get tested for COVID-19? The State of Ohio is partnering with local health facilities to offer pop-up locations now that tests are open to anyone who wants one.

Cincinnati (June 23, 24, 25)
CityLink Center
800 Bank Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45214
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
 		Dayton (June 25)
Samaritan Health Center
921 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

 
Middletown (June 17)
Centerpoint Health Community Building Institute
800 Lafayette Ave.  Middletown, OH 45044
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

 		Portsmouth (June 24)
Compass Community Health Center
1634 11th Street
Portsmouth, Ohio 45662
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
 
Xenia (June 24)
Greene County Health Center
360 Wilson Drive
Xenia, Ohio 45385
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.		 

You can also use the map below to find a testing location in your area:

Most of these locations require you to complete a screening process before being tested. Screening criteria as well as other important testing information for each community health center or retail location can be found below:

Community Health Centers

Kroger

CVS

Rite Aid

Walmart

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar