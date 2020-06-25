Where can I find COVID-19 testing?

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you or a loved one looking to get tested for COVID-19? The State of Ohio is partnering with local health facilities to offer pop-up locations now that tests are open to anyone who wants one.

Cincinnati (June 23, 24, 25)

CityLink Center

800 Bank Street

Cincinnati, Ohio 45214

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Dayton (June 25)

Samaritan Health Center

921 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Middletown (June 17)

Centerpoint Health Community Building Institute

800 Lafayette Ave. Middletown, OH 45044

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Portsmouth (June 24)

Compass Community Health Center

1634 11th Street

Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Xenia (June 24)

Greene County Health Center

360 Wilson Drive

Xenia, Ohio 45385

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

You can also use the map below to find a testing location in your area:

Most of these locations require you to complete a screening process before being tested. Screening criteria as well as other important testing information for each community health center or retail location can be found below:

Community Health Centers

Kroger

CVS

Rite Aid

Walmart