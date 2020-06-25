Where can I find COVID-19 testing?

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you or a loved one looking to get tested for COVID-19? The State of Ohio is partnering with local health facilities to offer pop-up locations now that tests are open to anyone who wants one.
|Cincinnati (June 23, 24, 25)
CityLink Center
800 Bank Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45214
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Dayton (June 25)
Samaritan Health Center
921 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Middletown (June 17)
Centerpoint Health Community Building Institute
800 Lafayette Ave. Middletown, OH 45044
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Portsmouth (June 24)
Compass Community Health Center
1634 11th Street
Portsmouth, Ohio 45662
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Xenia (June 24)
Greene County Health Center
360 Wilson Drive
Xenia, Ohio 45385
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
You can also use the map below to find a testing location in your area:
Most of these locations require you to complete a screening process before being tested. Screening criteria as well as other important testing information for each community health center or retail location can be found below:
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 47,651 cases, 2,772 deaths
- Downtown Dayton Retail Lab now accepting applications
- Cedar Point 2020 changes: No waterpark, no fast lane, no smoking
- Greene County Public Health to reopen for in-person services
- $2.6M FEMA grant awarded to University Hospitals Health System