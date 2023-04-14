DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Generation Z would rather see their pets happy instead of their partner, a new study finds.

Additionally, 41 percent of Gen-Z participants in a survey said that they would rather spend one hundred dollars on their pet than on their partner.

They are also more likely than any other generation to spend saved money on their pet over a vacation. 45 percent would give up eating out at restaurants to pay for pet expenses.

Here’s the big one: 48 percent of those pet owners would give up on dating for an entire year if it would keep their pet living happy and healthy for another year.