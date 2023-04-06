DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Milk sales by Generation Z are on the decline across the country.

A report conducted by the New York Times shows the decline has been occurring for many decades. In 2022, the report says Generation Z had purchased a whopping 20 percent less amount of milk compared to the national average.

Members within Gen-Z are not ditching milk entirely, just changing the certain types they are interested in and consuming. Sales for milk among the generation are turning towards milk alternatives, like almond milk or oat milk.

The science between the different health benefits and drawbacks of the milk is not yet settled.

Studies have shown that chocolate milk contains basic electrolytes and an exact ratio of carbohydrates to protein, which can help muscles in the body recover post-workout.