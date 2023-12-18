DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A sheriff’s deputy with Preble County and another driver died in a head-on collision in the morning of Monday, Dec. 18.

The 34-year-old deputy, Joshua Hamilton, died at Kettering Preble ER following the crash. Michael Gayhart II, the driver of the other vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and the U.S. Army National Guard before joining the sheriff’s office in May of 2022 working at the jail.

In June of 2023, Hamilton was promoted to road patrol.

He is survived by his 10-year-old daughter and his parents.

Hamilton’s body was transported from the coroner’s office to Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek this afternoon. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

2 NEWS reached out to the Preble County sheriff’s office and Ohio State Highway Patrol for an interview, and both declined.