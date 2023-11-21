DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN)- Millions of Ohioans will be hitting the roads this week to get to their destination for Thanksgiving. Experts recommend allowing extra time to get where you need to.

AAA expects nearly 2.3 million Ohioans to travel this thanksgiving, an increase of 2.3% compared to 2022. More than 1.9 million of those traveling by automobile. That would make 2023 the third highest Thanksgiving travel volume in Ohio since AAA began tracking in 2000.

With more cars on the road, pack your patience. But with a potential storm system in the Midwest this upcoming weekend, you will want to have an emergency kit prepared as well.

“The time of year, you’re going to want to pack a blanket. Obviously, always have some jumper cables in there, some light snacks and some water to keep yourself hydrated. Again, this time of year, you’re going to want to pack maybe some kitty litter that can help get you traction in case, you know, the weather does turn bad, and it gets icy out there for whatever reasons,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager.

2023 is the first year for the new distracted driving law. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has seen a decrease in distracted driving crashes when ticketing was enforced, but it still is a problem.

“You and I both have been on the roads. We see that people are still doing it. So there again, we still want people to just make that commitment for their own safety, for the safety of the person next to them on the roadways, to put those distracted driving devices down and just focus on the roadway,” said Sergeant Ryan Purpura, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for bars, dubbed “Blackout Wednesday.” It is also one of the deadliest days of the year on the roadways. OSHP is looking to lower the number of 19 people that were killed last year during the Thanksgiving period.

“Majority of those were impaired drivers or people not wearing a seatbelt, so those are really two things that we encourage people not to drive impaired but to buckle up. And those couple simple steps, along with limiting distractions behind the wheel, will help keep you safe and everyone safe on the roadways this holiday season,” said Purpura.

If you would like to report a dangerous or impaired driver on the roads dial #677.