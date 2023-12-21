DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we enter into the weekend and holiday rush, experts are advising travelers to be patient and give themselves extra time at the airport and on the roads.

The FAA has reported that holiday traffic for the Christmas week will peak today with almost 49,000 flights across the U.S.

Our sister station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania caught up with Suzi Brown who flew out of Dayton International Airport to celebrate the holiday season.

“I thought it’s going to be too busy. But no, it’s been that they had it pretty scheduled is pretty good,” said Brown.

According to AAA, this season will see the second highest number of holiday travelers since 2000. For those embarking on road trips, the agency is reminding people to ensure their car is in top shape for the journey.

“That means, checking your tires, checking your battery, all the fluids and belts, that type of thing. Take it into your trusted mechanics, they’ll be able to give you a bumper-to-bumper inspection,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager, AAA Club Alliance.

Airport officials advise those flying this holiday season to arrive earlier to get through security and check-in.

“We are easy to and through, but they still should be in the airport terminal no less than 90 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure time. And if they have a question about what is permittable and what is not, what is prohibited on taking on a flight, they can go to TSA.gov,” said Linda Hughes, Dayton International Airport spokeswoman.

Whether flying or driving, keeping an eye on the weather forecast and flight status are important.

“Be weather aware. Make sure you know what the weather’s going to do. Also, you know whether it’s going to rain, which looks like it might rain or if you’re going to end up driving into snow, you want to know that and have that, at least have that mindset ready,” said Hughes.

For updates on road conditions and construction, visit OhGo.com.