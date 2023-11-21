DAYTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WDTN)- Long lines and delays at the airport can be a headache during holiday travel. And experts say that may be the case for many fliers with more people expected to catch a flight this year.

AAA expects 232,000 Ohioans to travel this Thanksgiving holiday. Whether it is worrying about your flight leaving on time, or getting to the airport in time to catch your flight, traveling during the holidays are stressful.

Dayton International Airport is expecting more travelers to travel through their doors this year than in 2022, and even has more seats available.

“Like I said, we had 1000 less seats even available for travelers to fly on. So, I’m anticipating that we will still have about an 85, 90% load factor,” said Linda Hughes, Dayton International Airport public relations.

Before heading to the airport, you can track your flight status on your phone, but still arrive with ample time to get through security.

“Two hours early for domestic flights, three hours early for international flights. And also, like I said, download the airlines app because if there’s bad weather, if there is mechanical trouble or something, that flight could get delayed or canceled,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA public affairs manager.

Hughes said that while it is pretty easy to get through Dayton International security quickly, enrolling into TSA PreCheck, is recommended to expedite the screening process. With it, most wait times are under five minutes.

“Pretty much get through the security checkpoint in Dayton pretty easy, however, when you’re connecting to a larger airport and definitely on your return flight home, it makes a huge difference,” said Hughes.

You can find a list of prohibited items by clicking here.