DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Following a windy start to the week in the Miami Valley, more is on the way this weekend through a process known as bombogenesis.

Bomb cyclones are powerful storm systems that deepen and intensify rapidly. In order to be classified as one, the cyclone must drop 24 millibars of pressure in a 24-hour period.

Not all storms undergo bombogenesis, as conditions favorable for it must include a strong jet stream, and a collision of cold and warm air masses.

“The reason that this system’s expected to become so strong is because it’s on the leading edge of some really cold air, the coldest day of the season thus far, which is going to be filtering in through the weekend. And typically, you need a big low-pressure system to finally usher in that Arctic air,” said Kristen Cassady, NWS Wilmington meteorologist.

With systems as powerful as this weekend’s storm, there is a large change in pressure over a short area known as the pressure gradient force, and that force needs to be equaled out.

“It will try to equalize that pressure by moving air from higher pressure to lower pressure. So, what ends up happening is you get air that is moving very, very quickly because it’s trying to balance itself out. And so, from an impact perspective, that means a strong wind gust,” said Cassady.

Before the storm arrives, prepare in advance and secure any loose items outside, or Mother Nature will do it for you.

“During that Friday evening through Saturday morning time frame, probably some of the strongest wind that we’ve seen this season thus far. So, if anyone has any lingering Christmas decorations or whatnot, might be time to bring those in,” said Cassady.

AES Ohio is preparing in advance of the storm, monitoring the weather, and staffing to address any potential outages from the storm. If your power is out, let AES Ohio know by reporting it here.