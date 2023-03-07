DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for many, that includes a bowl cereal.

Today is National Cereal Day, and Ohioans definitely have a preference when it comes to their favorite.

Grilling and food experts from Cookout News analyzed data over the last 3 months, tracking Tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases about each state’s favorite cereal.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch took the top spot in 18 states, including Ohio. Honey Nut Cheerios was second, with 11 states having it as their favorite, followed by Frosted Flakes in third place.