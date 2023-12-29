DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A West Carrollton woman is the newest member of the Ohio “Saved by the Belt” Club.

Carole Logan was wearing her seatbelt during an accident in November, which authorities say helped safe her from sustaining life-saving injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Lt. Dallas Root, Dayton post, presented her with a certificate signed by both Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent. She also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

(Photo: Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

“Carole is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Root said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Data from the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard shows in 2022, 527 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available but not used.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Safety and OSHP. It’s designed to recognize people who have benefitted from wearing safety belts.