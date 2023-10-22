WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over in West Carrollton, you may have seen something strange afoot.

If you’re a fan of the hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things”, you may have seen the Halloween display highlighting iconic scenes from the show. The house, located at 5323 Ormand Road, features various designs that are life-size and hand-painted.

The owner of the home, Amber Windle, has been painting and drawing for years. Although she says its only a hobby, people who visit are often impressed with how real everything looks.

“They’re mostly impressed with how spot-on I’ve made the characters, how realistic they seem to look,” Windle said.

When asked if she is looking forward to Halloween, Windle said it’s her favorite holiday of the year.

“Trick-or-Treat is like the Super Bowl for me,” she added.

Everyone is welcome to checkout the display at 5323 Ormand Road. If you take photos or videos, Windle asks that you tag content with #WCSTHouse on social media platforms.