DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Special Wish Foundation granted its 1,800 Special Wish to a West Carrollton boy on Tuesday.

According to Wish Director Tyler Gregory, 7-year-old Beckett received his Wish at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Panera. Panera Bread sponsored Beckett’s wish through customers rounding up their total in January and February.

Beckett has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and David Seyer with A Special Wish Foundation said, “They’ve been through so much, things that we’ve never — most of us — have never gone through. When they learn that at the end of all the challenges that they have, that there’s a rainbow at the end which is A Special Wish, it makes us really really grateful to be able to do what we do.”

Beckett and his family will be headed to Walt Disney World for a week for his Wish.