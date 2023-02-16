DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS is coming to you live online as severe weather is expected in the Miami Valley.
Check out some of the biggest stories As Seen on 2 NEWS on Thursday, Feb. 16:
Commission approves FUSUS surveillance tech for Dayton police: click here
Parity Inc. luncheon honors African American male leaders: click here
1 injured in Beavercreek police officer-involved crash; Arrest made: click here
Residents press for answers in East Palestine derailment: click here
Ohio leaders call for federal assistance in East Palestine: click here
Clark State evacuated, classes cancelled after reported bomb threat: click here
Trotwood man sentenced to over 12 years for drug crimes: click here
Richmond shooting suspect gets new pretrial date: click here
No CDL required: RTA seeks drivers, mechanics: click here
Power outages reported in the Miami Valley: click here
Report: Norfolk Southern employees concerned by size of derailed train: click here
Northmont High School spotlights Black History Month through art: click here
David’s Church in Kettering offers annual ‘Ashes to Go’: click here
Fire crews respond to Dayton house fire: click here
Biden: No sudden increase in flying objects: click here
Son’s death spotlights pitfalls in Ohio’s traffic law and marijuana use: click here
Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Ohio: click here
Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family reveals: click here
Georgia grand jury in Trump interference probe found no fraud in 2020 election: click here
Weekend events happening around Dayton: Feb. 16-19: click here
