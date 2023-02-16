The LIVE Newscast will be removed from the video player above following the stream's conclusion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS is coming to you live online as severe weather is expected in the Miami Valley.

Commission approves FUSUS surveillance tech for Dayton police: click here

Parity Inc. luncheon honors African American male leaders: click here

1 injured in Beavercreek police officer-involved crash; Arrest made: click here

Residents press for answers in East Palestine derailment: click here

Ohio leaders call for federal assistance in East Palestine: click here

Clark State evacuated, classes cancelled after reported bomb threat: click here

Trotwood man sentenced to over 12 years for drug crimes: click here

Richmond shooting suspect gets new pretrial date: click here

No CDL required: RTA seeks drivers, mechanics: click here

Power outages reported in the Miami Valley: click here

Report: Norfolk Southern employees concerned by size of derailed train: click here

Northmont High School spotlights Black History Month through art: click here

David’s Church in Kettering offers annual ‘Ashes to Go’: click here

Fire crews respond to Dayton house fire: click here

Biden: No sudden increase in flying objects: click here

Son’s death spotlights pitfalls in Ohio’s traffic law and marijuana use: click here

Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Ohio: click here

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family reveals: click here

Georgia grand jury in Trump interference probe found no fraud in 2020 election: click here

Weekend events happening around Dayton: Feb. 16-19: click here

