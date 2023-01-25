The LIVE Newscast will be removed from the video player above following the streams conclusion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — WDTN-TV 2 NEWS is bringing you our LIVE newscast as breaking news sweeps through the Miami Valley.

From Severe Weather to Cincinnati Bengals coverage, the 2 NEWS team is Working For You!

Wednesday, January 25:

A Shared Passion: Woman shares Dayton architecture through social media: click here

Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again: click here

Mahomes vs. Burrow Part Four comes to Arrowhead: click here

Cincinnati natives in Kansas City talk living as Bengal fans in Chiefs Kingdom: click here

Hazmat called after men trapped in Dayton basement: click here

Pics & video: A look back at the paralyzing Blizzard of ’78: click here

VIDEO: Snow blankets trees as winter storm sweeps through Ohio: click here

2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home: click here

I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash: click here

President of Downtown Dayton Partnership announces retirement: click here

Kettering Health sets open house for new Centerville location: click here

Goodwill to hold 23-county hiring event in Dayton: click here

President Biden announces approval of Abrams tanks for Ukraine: click here

Things to do in Dayton and the Miami Valley: Jan. 26 – 29: click here

Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices: click here

WDTN 2 NEWS Show Schedule

Here is the WDTN 2 NEWS regular programming schedule subject to preemptions. Monday – Friday 4:30 am – 9:00 am | 2 NEWS Today 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm | Living Dayton 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | First at Four 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Five on 2 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 11:00 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11 Saturday and Sunday 6:00 am – 8:00 am | 2 NEWS Today Weekend 6:00 pm – 6:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 6 10:00 pm – 10:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW 11:00 pm – 11:30 pm | 2 NEWS at 11

To watch a replay of the WDTN-TV newscast, click here.

Stay with connected with the latest news, weather, traffic, and sports with the WDTN 2 NEWS app.