WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A community in Miami County is analyzing potential changes to the emergency fire services in their area.

Washington Twp. trustees called a special meeting this evening to discuss whether or not they will continue to utilize the services of the Piqua Fire Department.

Currently, the community relies on Piqua as well as Lockington and Convington to provide fire and EMS services to its residents. The latter two fire agencies were invited to the meeting to discuss expansion of their services.

All of this is in response to a 115% increase in fees from Piqua to service Washington Twp., an annual total of $241,000. Last year, the township paid Piqua $109,000.

Residents questioned why the meeting was happening so close to the March 31 deadline, and why this hasn’t been addressed publicly before. Concerns include diminished services, lack of support and longer response times.

“Felt like they was trying to make a point, that you can’t get by with charging 115% increase. You know. Let us decide that; we’re the ones who have to pay that. Let us decide what our health’s worth,” said Kathy Mayse, Washington Twp. resident.

The township said they can pay the increase for 2024, but a levy would have to help raise funds for the future. The citizens in the crowd showed positive response to that offer.

Piqua and Washington Twp. have operated on a “handshake deal” for the last year but the township learned of the increase last October.

“Should we try to hold out the olive branch again and talk with them? We’ve tried many, many times on many other different subject matters, and it just doesn’t seem to work. And we want it to work,” said Jeff Lang, chairman of the Washington Twp. trustees.

Washington Twp. told 2 NEWS tonight was only for fire, as they try to explore options. They said they’re hoping to talk with the City of Piqua on Tuesday.