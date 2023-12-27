DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A judge has issued a warrant for the man accused of crashing into the historic Wright Brothers Building on W. Third Street.

Frank Hearns III, 36, of Springfield, failed to appear in court. This resulted in a municipal court judge issuing the bench warrant.

According to police, Hearns was speeding in a vehicle on W. Third Street the night of the incident in October. He reportedly lost control, hit a curb, and crashed into the national park buildings. He then fled the scene.

Hearns currently faces misdemeanor charges of failure to control, reckless driving and hit-skip.