DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local ski resorts are struggling due to recent warm temperatures.

Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield anticipated to open this weekend, but because of the rain melting away most of the artificial snow, they had to push it back.

In order to get their snow guns up and running, they need temperatures of at least 28 degrees or lower, according to resort officials.

“Considering how warm it’s been, and the rain, these piles have held up really good, and that helps us not starting from ground zero,” Larry Kuebler, General Manager of Mad River Mountain, said.

“So, we actually have some snow on the ground, so when we return to snow making this weekend, we will have something to start from.”

There is no word yet on when Mad River Mountain officially plans to open for the season.

For the latest updates on when the resort will be opening this year, check out Mad River’s website or Facebook page.