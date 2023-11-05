DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A protest was held in Dayton on Saturday afternoon for those both in support of Israel and Palestine, all while calling for an end of violence as the war continues.

As tensions in the Middle East escalate, people around the world, in the U.S. and right here in the Miami Valley are making sure their voices are heard in regards to the ongoing war.

Miami Valley residents, both those in support of Israel and those in support of Palestine, gathered in Dayton on Nov. 4 to make sure their voices were heard.

Those in support of Israel hope for an end to the violence.

“We are here, rather to save lives, to reduce suffering, to see some modicum of justice,” said Elliot Ratzman, who attended the rally. “Hundreds of children are dying a day. Israelis are grieving. There are hundreds of hostages. And so we are here to say that war is not the answer to these conflicts.”

And those in support of Palestine are saying enough is enough.

“We just can’t stay quiet anymore, we are beside ourselves with what’s going on in Gaza,” said Lamees Mubaslat, another rally participant. “The bombardment has been nonstop for the past three weeks, and we just wonder how many thousands have to die.”

And despite any disagreements they might have, there’s one thing they can agree on — pursuing the path of peace.

“Jews and Palestinians have to come together to support the flourishing of all people between the river and the sea of Israel and Palestine,” Ratzman said.

“There’s no other way around it. Things cannot go back to status quo. There would be no peace without justice to the Palestinians,” Mubaslat said.

As violent developments in the Israel-Hamas war remain constant, protestors are looking for different solutions.

“There has to be a third party mediation. There has to be other ways in which humans negotiate their conflicts, their deep, terrible conflicts.” Ratzman said.

Despite the recent violence, rally participants remain hopeful that they can cross the bridge of peace together.

“We have to cease fire. That’s the first step. Give humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. Go back to the negotiating table. Negotiation and have a two-state solution.” Mubaslat said.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli leaders in hopes for a pause to get humanitarian aid through to Gaza. Israel’s prime minister has confirmed he will not consider any temporary ceasefire unless Hamas releases hostages first.

Until then, demonstrations are happening in cities across the globe. In Washington D.C. on Saturday, thousands of people came together, rallying for a ceasefire and advocating for peace, just like here in the Miami Valley.