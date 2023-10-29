DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Grafton Hill in Dayton will soon be illuminated by hundreds of pumpkins.

Monday, Oct. 30 kicks off the first night of the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow. And it takes a lot of hard work from dedicated volunteers to get the event going.

“I’ve already completed seven pumpkins since Thursday,” said Tiffany Kelly, a volunteer at the event.

Kelly signed up to volunteer for pumpkin carving for the first time three years ago. Since then, she’s turning into a bit of a pumpkin pro.

“I was hooked. I came and I loved it,” Kelly said. “Now I’ve just been escalated up to bigger and more intricate pumpkins.”

Kelly is just one of many volunteers who carved out time to prepare for the annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow.

“From Thursday through Sunday, we had 508 volunteers sign up on Sign Up Genius. We could not do this with out all of their help,” said John Edinger, Grafton Hill Neighborhood Association President.

“We have patterns– they’re easy, medium and hard patterns. We have a few of those that come and do really cool sculptures, things like that.” Edinger explained.

This Dayton Halloween tradition attracts thousands of people to see the grinning jack-o-lanterns and some familiar faces.

All of the hard work will go on display Monday and Tuesday from 6 to 10 p.m. off Belmont Park North in Dayton’s Grafton Hill Neighborhood behind the Greek Orthodox Church.

“Don’t let the rain stop you, or the cold stop you. Just bundle up and come on out,” Kelly said.

Find more information about the event here.