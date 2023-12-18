DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local religious communities came together this weekend to hold a moment of prayer for the ongoing Gaza-Israel crisis.

Members of the Fazl-I-Umar Mosque and other community groups in attendance Sunday night called for peace, highlighting the violence that has taken place towards innocent civilians.

People in attendance at the event, organized by Voices for Peace, also explained that the crisis has been traumatizing for Muslims living in the United States.

“It is definitely very disturbing for us. It’s something that has really touched our heart,” said Usama Rehman, the prayer leader at the mosque at 637 Randolph St.

A principal teaching of the mosque, said Rehman, is that members have “love for all and hatred for none.” Teachings such as these, and their faith are what leaders at the mosque will hold onto as they continue to call for peace going forward.