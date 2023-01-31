DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was caught on camera jumping from a moving vehicle during a police chase in Dayton on Monday morning.

Dayton Police cruiser video shows the pursuit, which started in Riverside and ended in Dayton.

The person driving the pursued white van jumps out while the vehicle is still in drive.

He attempts to flee the scene after jumping, but an officer cut in front of the van to block it from entering US-35 at Abbey Avenue.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, authorities say.

There is no word yet on what started the chase or possible charges.