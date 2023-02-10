DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The hippo Super Bowl picks are in, and it’s a house divided!

Fiona doesn’t have a lot of success in past predictions with a 2-5 record. This is Fritz’s first Super Bowl pick.

We will have to wait until this weekend to see which sibling is right!

The Cincinnati Zoo has been no stranger to sharing videos featuring their newest member of the hippo family with the world, along with his big sister.

Back in August 2022, Fritz, can be seen making his first venture into the outdoor habitat. Then, he met his big sister Fiona for the first time. Since then, Fritz has warmed up to his sister and the two appear to be getting along swimmingly.

This was on full display when on Oct. 20, 2022, Fritz charmed crowds by playfully nibbling at Fiona.

“We promise you won’t see a cuter video this week. Maybe this year,” read a caption accompanying the Fritz video compilation.