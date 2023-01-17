DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Beginning Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans experiencing a suicidal crisis are eligible for free care at any Department of Veterans Affairs or private facility.

Unlike most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible for the free emergency mental health care.

The new policy includes up to 30 days of inpatient or crisis residential care and up to 90 days of follow-up outpatient care.

The VA already provides emergency suicide care, but with the newest benefit, veterans will avoid any copays or fees for their care.

More information about mental health services provided to veterans can be found here.