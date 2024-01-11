Video from a previous broadcast on funding for psychedelic research

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In an expansion of its ongoing research of PTSD treatments, the Department of Veterans Affairs is set to begin funding research on psychedelics.

Alternative treatments for mental health disorders are a top priority for the VA as suicide rates for veterans have continued to trend upwards in the last two decades.

Psychedelics have been proposed as novel treatments for adults with both mental health and substance abuse disorders. The VA has researched psychedelics like MDMA (better known as “Ecstasy”) since the 1960s.

Researchers propose that psychedelics can disrupt problematic thought patterns for a period of time, leading to breakthroughs around behavioral changes. Psychedelics are also believed to facilitate psychotherapy, more commonly known as talk therapy.

Drugs like MDMA, psilocybin and ayahuasca will be among the drugs studied.