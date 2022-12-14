Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United States Department of Agriculture is teaming up with Central State University for an agricultural training program.

The partnership aims to recruit minority farmers to receive training on climate smart agriculture and forestry practices.

This partnership is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects under the second funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities effort, according to a release from Central State University.

Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities is working to expand markets for American producers who produce climate-smart commodities, leverage greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart production and provide meaningful benefits, the release states.

More details about the project can be found here.