DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Flyer News, the University of Dayton’s independent student newspaper, was named the region’s top large student newspaper in the Society of Professional Journalists’ Region 4 Mark of Excellence Awards.

Region 4 includes Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The awards were announced during the Region 4 conference last weekend in Chicago.

Lucy Waskiewicz, contributing writer; Bridgett Dillenburger, online editor-in-chief; J. Frazier Smith, faculty advisor; and Ren Sikes, opinions editor

Tori Miller, news editor, and Zoë Hill, print editor-in-chief

Luke Osciak, A&E editor, and Bridgett Dillenburger, online editor-in-chief







“What we do at Flyer News — be it 13-hour production days creating the print newspaper or doing breaking news coverage for a campus crisis — is almost never easy or fun, but we know it’s important for our campus community,” Zoë Hill, Flyer News print editor-in-chief, said.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the work this team has done in the past year, and we are so grateful for the support from our advisers, classmates and the whole UD community as we continue to cover what’s important to them.”

“I have been blessed to be able to work with a crew of gifted and talented students,” J. Frazier Smith, faculty adviser for Flyer News, said.

“They take their roles as communicators seriously and have continued to build on the legacy that is Flyer News, both in print and online. While we don’t practice journalism to win prizes, the recognition we’re receiving because of the award from SPJ is gratifying and shows us there continues to be a place in society for coverage that informs and news stories that are well told.”

The Society of Professional Journalists’ Mark of Excellence Awards honor outstanding collegiate journalism every year.

All 12 regional winners will compete for national awards, with winners announced later this spring and recognized at the SPJ 2023 convention in Las Vegas, Sept. 28-30.