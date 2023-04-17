DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman accused of stealing and leaking Pentagon documents appeared in court Friday.

He is facing serious charges, according to authorities.

The Department of Defense is now weighing national security implications reviewing methods of access and accountability, all in an effort to make sure a classified document leak will not happen again.

Dr. Albert Klein, Jr., professor of international law and relations at the University of Cincinnati, joined 2 NEWS to discuss what comes next for national security.

