Uncle Sam’s Avengers MC honors Detective Jorge Del Rio with Christmas donation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Christmas arrived early for one Dayton family, a grandmother who’s taking care of six children after losing their father last year. They received donations from Uncle Sam’s Avengers Motorcycle Club

Club members are all police, firefighters, veterans, and first responders and this year, the donations they received from their 4th Annual Call of Duty Ride were directly given back to the Dayton community. All, in honor and memory of Detective Jorge Del Rio.

“Del Rio is still giving back to the community around Christmas time,” said Uncle Sam’s Avenger’s Member Jack Maninard.

A Dayton family in desperate need of assistance got the gift of a lifetime on Sunday. Dayton Resident Kimberly Surles took-in six children after their father died three years ago and has been struggling to make ends meet. She said it was an honor knowing the gifts were donated in memory of Detective Jorge Del Rio.

“The people who adopted them, they adopted in honor of the cop that was killed last year,” said Surles. “I felt special when they told me where it was coming from.”

Over a year after the 30-year Dayton Police Department Veteran’s Death, Uncle Sam’s Avengers say the donated beds, winter jackets and toys would’ve brought joy to Del Rio.

“This is passed on to them from Del Rio, and they said it was in memory of their father too so it’s nice to carry the father figure on,” said Maninard. “So, their father will be remembered along with Del Rio.

The Surles family says getting their name picked from Dayton’s Fraternal Order of Police Angel Tree is something they’ll never forget.

“The kids are happy, it made their day, I haven’t been able to provide for them the way I want to but they are definitely going to be happy,” said Surles.