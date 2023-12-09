DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday night was the 60th annual “Christmas on Campus” celebration at the University of Dayton.

From seeing the beautifully lit tree to hundreds of kids celebrating, the 60th year of this event did not disappoint.

The event had lots of smiling faces and plenty of holiday cheer to go around, thanks to students at the University of Dayton, who put a lot of work into planning the school’s annual Christmas on Campus.

“It’s many hours each week put in to plan such a large event,” said Caroline Lifka, member of the UD Christmas on Campus committee. “But it’s all very worth it and it’s very rewarding.”

Along with the tree lighting, the tradition includes plenty of activities and treats to enjoy, like decorating cookies, creating ornaments and drinking hot cocoa.

Students say a highly sought after job opportunity comes with the event — UD students can be a buddy to a Dayton Public Schools elementary student. They get to give a gift to their buddies and show them around campus.

Andie, a UD student, is not from the Miami Valley area, but has appreciated the kindness this event shows to everyone during the holiday season.

“It really is the holiday spirit here,” Andie said. “It’s the community experience and to be able to feel the love, and just be around all these people who really do care about the community. It’s nothing like I’ve ever experienced before.”

And that love doesn’t go unnoticed by the buddies.

Carleigh Harris, Janiah Dorsey and Rayel Israel are DPS students who attended the event.

“My buddy is so sweet, she bought me presents, we got pizza and me and my friends got to make bracelets and ornaments,” said Dorsey.

“What I like about my buddy, she’s nice and lets me do whatever I want,” said Israel.

Christmas on Campus wrapped up with evening Mass.

The community is welcome to view the Christmas tree in the Humanities Plaza on UD’s campus.