DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Beginning Saturday, April 1, Twitter will no longer give out verification check marks to people who do not pay for Twitter Blue. However, not everyone is taking the bait.

The Twitter Blue subscription service requires web users to pay $8 per month and iPhone and iPad users to pay $11 per month to Twitter CEO Elon Musk to keep their verification status.

Notable figures such as LeBron James and William Shatner have both said that they refuse to pay for. The New York and LA Times, Washington Post and other major news outlets also said that they will not be signing up for Twitter Blue.

Additionally, The White House said it also won’t be paying, nor will it cover the cost for its employees.

Only 475 thousand, or .2 percent, of Twitter’s daily active users pay for Twitter Blue, and half have less than a thousand followers.