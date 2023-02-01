DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Troy’s ban on beehives may soon “bee” history.

Approximately 50 people attended a recent meeting of the city council’s health and safety committee, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.

A new proposal being considered would allow two backyard beehives on residential lots of at least 9000 square feet or at least 1/5 of an acre.

Hive owners would be required to live on the same lot where the hives are located and provide fresh water for the bees.

The council may be voting on that proposal this month.