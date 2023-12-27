TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Tavern Building is set to be purchased and restored by the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance.

An agreement has been signed in the court case surrounding the building on W. Main Street, which prepares to have the building repaired and the street re-opened.

Right now, teams are analyzing the structure and finding out how much repairs are going to cost. However, the group says the price point does not matter.

“If you look back to estimates made 6 months ago, the estimates start at perhaps around $400,000 and then go up from there. In terms of what it will take to stabilize the building. So probably at least $400,000, could be upwards of a million dollars, but wherever it lands at, we’re confident that we’re gonna have the financing in place to make those repairs,” said Ben Sutherly, Troy Historic Preservation Alliance.

The settlement gives the group has until April 30, 2024 for repairs to be completed, or the building will be scheduled for demolition in May.

The building was deemed a “serious hazard” in March, but the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance has maintained that demolition would negatively impact the historic district in Troy.