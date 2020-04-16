Troy snow cone company offers curbside delivery

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A snow cone company in Troy is now delivering right to your home. It’s called Curbside Kona, and the owners say it’s how they’re staying afloat during the quarantine.

Sarah Lay and her husband own Kona Ice of Troy, and she says after they went without income for two weeks, they needed to find a way to bring in business. So, they’ve started allowing customers to prepay online, schedule a delivery, then come right to their home.

To do this, Lay says they are going above and beyond their already strict sanitation routine.

Lay says the reception so far has been great, which is helping their four trucks stay mobile. But what’s even better is, it allows them to continue giving back to their community.