DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new sleep-safe initiative launched in Trotwood on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Led by the Trotwood Fire Department, the primary focus of the initiative is to educate caretakers on sleep safe practices for infants. Preventing sleep-related deaths and incidents are the goal.

According to city officials, the Safe Sleep Program “is a crucial step forward in enhancing community safety and wellbeing.”

“Our goal is not only to respond to emergencies but to actively work towards preventing them. The Safe Sleep Program is an extension of our commitment to the community’s wellbeing, and we are proud to take a leading role in ensuring the safety of our youngest residents,” said Sean Lehrter, community paramedic.

By training its crews to recognize potential risks and offering educational resources to caretakers, the department hopes to reduce the number of infant sleep-related incidents.

“By working together, the department believes that the community can create a safer environment for its youngest members,” said Rick Haacke, fire chief.

For more information about the Trotwood Fire Department’s Safe Sleep Program or to request educational resources, contact Sean Lehrter at slehrter@trotwood.org or (937)-854-7270.