DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial has started for a man accused of shooting a Middletown police sergeant in August 2020.

Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges.

In Aug. 2020, Hubbard was a person of interest in connection to an unsolved homicide in Hamilton. When officers in Butler County tried to stop him, they say he took off and led police on a chase into Warren County, which ended in Turtlecreek Township.

Video captured by a witness shows Middletown Police Sergeant Dennis “Denny” Jordan releasing his K-9, Koda. As Koda ran toward Hubbard’s car, Hubbard began shooting, and officers returned fire.

Seargent Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and returned to duty, according to WDTN archives. Hubbard was also shot.

Hubbard’s trial was delayed five times. In Sept. 2022, Hubbard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was ordered an additional forensic psychological evaluation.

The trial was then rescheduled for a fifth time to Jan. 3, 2023.