DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? The U.S. Department of Labor Job Corps program is launching a recruitment drive throughout Ohio.

According to a release, this event will run through the summer, offering immediate job openings as well as free career training for young workers from low-income households. This opportunity is open to those ages 16 through 24 who receive benefits such as SNAP, TNAF or free or reduced school lunches as well as those who are homeless or in foster care.

“For students, we are a path to careers, certifications and connections—all without student debt. For employers, we’re a possible solution to their workforce pipelines,” Rachel Torres, National Director of Job Corps said. “It’s a win-win for Ohioans.”

This program will be offered at the three Job Corps Campuses in Ohio: Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton. For more information on finding assistance in Dayton, click here.