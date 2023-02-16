DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We’re all feeling the impact of inflation as the price of everything seems to be going up. Now, even the Tooth Fairy is feeling the effect of price hikes.

A new report looks at how much money the Tooth Fairy is bringing kids every time they lose a tooth. It found the national average is now over five dollars a tooth.

The New York Post spoke to a family who has found the Tooth Fairy putting 20 dollars under the pillow for the first tooth.

Delta Dental has been doing Tooth Fairy polls for 24 years, and they say this year’s average is the highest it has ever been.