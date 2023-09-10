DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The FDA is expected to authorize an updated COVID-19 booster shot soon.

The COVID booster vaccine is part of a trio health professionals hope will fight off another “tripledemic,” which refers to a surge of COVID-19, flu and RSV cases all at the same time.

CVS Pharmacy leader Hiba Betka says she’s seeing COVID-19 cases increase in her patients.

“It seems to be peaking right now again,” Betka says.

Last fall and winter, flu, COVID-19 and RSV viruses overwhelmed hospitals. In 2023, health experts hope they have the tools to combat all three.

CDC Recommendations

The CDC recommends an annual flu shot for anyone 6 months and older. September and October are the best times for people to get the shot.

Adults 60-years-old or older may receive a single dose of RSV vaccine after talking with their doctor. There are also doses available for pregnant women, infants and toddlers.

The current COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for anyone ages 6-months-old and older. Updated COVID-19 shots are expected to become available this month, followed by new guidelines being released by the CDC.

All three vaccines are available through your healthcare provider and at your local pharmacy.

“At CVS, you can get as far as all three vaccines to protect yourself in a single visit.” Betka says.

Betka says while it’s most important for older adults to get these vaccines, vaccines protect yourself and the people around you.

“The elderly, the babies, the kids, the common person walking down the street by getting that vaccine. You’re doing everybody a service in your community and outside the community.” Betka said.