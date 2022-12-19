DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With just days until the holiday weekend, it’s a great time to meet with loved ones near and far. However, officials are also urging Ohioans to take precautions when hitting the roads.

Whether it’s snow, ice or sleet, the winter season can cause dangerous road conditions, which at times can lead to fatalities. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are adamant about making sure each motorist is practicing defensive driving.

Experts say it is harder to control or stop vehicles on snow-covered roads, which is why they advise on keeping enough distance away from the vehicle ahead of you, allowing you more control to stop if needed.

You should also make it a habit to consistently check to see that your tires have good air pressure and tread.

When heavy snow does come, experts also recommend keeping emergency supplies in your car such as a phone charger and blanket in case you get stranded, and salt or kitty litter to help with traction.