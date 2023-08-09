DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Back to school season is officially on, and even among all the excitement, this can be a stressful time for both parents and students.

Courtney Snow, owner of Dayton Mom Collective, said some of the biggest fears parents have as their child heads off to college revolve around money and safety.

“Make sure that you continue to apply for every single dollar you can,” Snow advised. “If you have seniors in high school, usually you have got to start applying for those grants and scholarships in October, and that will be here before we know it. So, get ahead of the game, apply for everything you can.”

As far as safety goes, Snow said being informed is key.

“Do your own research,” she said. “Talk to the campus. Find out what the dorm policies are. Find out what the campus police response times are, what the regular police times are. Just make sure you have those conversations with your child and prepare them to be as safe as possible.”

